Google's Bard Chatbot Evolves With Gemini AI To Compete Against ChatGPT

DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google, reveals its most formidable AI offering to date.

Significant disruptions are occurring in the world of artificial intelligence, particularly in language processing. Exciting progress has been witnessed in the development of chatbots that increasingly emulate human conversation. Key players in this dynamic field include OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and the emerging sensation, Google Gemini AI.

The tech revolution, which began with text, has now moved into videos, audio, and pictures. Google is adding a better understanding of these elements to its Bard AI chatbot using a new model called Gemini. People who own the Google Pixel 8 phone will be the first to experience these improved AI features.

According to the New York Times, on Wednesday, Google introduced an upgraded version of its chatbot Bard. The enhanced bot, fueled by the latest AI technology called Gemini, is now accessible in English across more than 170 countries. This launch underscores Google's persistent commitment to advancing in the competitive field of chatbot development.

"This is the beginning of the Gemini era," Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, said in an interview. "It's the realization of the vision we had when we set up Google DeepMind," the company's AI lab. He said that Google would roll out three different versions of the technology into a wide range of products and services in the coming months.

Mr Pichai and Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, lauded Gemini as a significant leap forward in chatbot technology. They emphasised its superior abilities in generating accurate responses and achieving human-like reasoning capabilities in certain situations.

"We're super happy with Gemini's performance," Dr. Hassabis said.

The most capable and flexible AI model ever built:

According to a blog by Google, with three different sizes-Ultra, Pro and Nano-Gemini is optimized to run on everything from data centers to smartphones. Gemini Nano is Google's most efficient model built for on-device tasks; it's running on the Pixel 8 Pro. As the first smartphone engineered for Gemini Nano, it uses the power of Google Tensor G3 to deliver two expanded features: Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard.

Gemini Nano running on Pixel 8 Pro offers several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone, as well as offering the ability to use features without a network connection.

In addition to Gemini Nano now running on-device, the broader family of Gemini models will unlock new capabilities for the Assistant with Bard experience early next year on Pixel.