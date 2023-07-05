From Most Matches To Most Wins, This WWE Star Has 6 World Records

Natalya won her first title in 2021.

WWE star Natalya recently won three new Guinness World Records titles. Now, the professional wrestler has a total of six records to her name including most WWE matches (female) and most WWE wins in her career (female).

Natalya, who kicked off her WWE career back in 2007, was presented with six certificates backstage by Guinness World Records officials during the 2023 Money in the Bank event in London on July 1. She already held three Guinness World Records and the latest wins have taken her tally to six.

Having played 1,514 WWE matches, Natalya holds the record for the Most WWE matches (female). She has also won a total of 663 matches, which earned her another Guinness World Record title for Most WWW wins in a career (female). Other Guinness World Records to her name include Most WWE PLE appearances (female), Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female), Most WWE RAW matches , and Most WWE Smackdown matches.

“These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I'm done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That's what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can't do on your own,”Natalya tweeted alongside a picture of her holding her six Guinness World Record certificates.

These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I'm done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That's what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can't do on your own. https://t.co/S9MYC4FDLCpic.twitter.com/LFFrRvvL85 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2023

After winning three more records this month, Natalya joked, “This is such an amazing surprise, I'm going to need more luggage to take these home!"

Natalya won her first title in 2021 after featuring on pay-per-view at Survivor Series for the 68th time. She is a former Diva's champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, and Smackdown Women's Champion. Natalya also appeared on all the series of Total Divas, which is a reality show about the lives of superstars outside the wrestling ring.