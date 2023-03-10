Friends Confuse Bucharest For Budapest, Book Flight To Wrong Country

Instead of heading to Budapest, theyd actually booked flights to Bucharest.

From having an overly ambitious itinerary to overpacking to missing important documents like your passport, there are a few common travel faux pas people make in everyday life. But booking a ticket to a location that is not only in a different city but entirely in a different country, and the distance between the two locations is 835km, is unthinkable even in the wildest dreams of any traveler.

According to a report by The New York Post, Sophie Alice shared the misadventures she took with her friend, Ben Kennedy, after he tried to surprise her with a trip to Budapest, Hungary, but accidentally bought plane tickets to Bucharest, Romania. The pair realized the mistake when they were in line to board their flight, as the gate sign read "Bucharest," the capital of Romania, instead of Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

On TikTok, the two pals posted about their holiday mistake. The two passengers can be seen in the footage advancing towards the boarding gate that displays a flight to Bucharest. A caption over the video read: "When you thought you'd booked flights to Budapest."

On social media, though, this funny mistake gained a lot of attention, and others attempted to converse with them about their personal experiences.

Replying to various commenters asking if they did go to Romania, Alice responded with an enthusiastic yes, reported the news outlet.

"Yes we went, of course we went, it was great," Alice said before explaining how the trip began.