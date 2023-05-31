Former Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza Gets Engaged To Fan Who Asked For Selfie

Garbine Muguruza met Arthur Borges in New York two years ago.

Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got engaged to a man who asked for a selfie as a fan in New York City during the 2021 US Open. She told HOLA! Spain last week that the chance encounter with Arthur Borges took place at Central Park and he popped the question this month. Ms Muguruza announced her engagement to Mr Borges over the weekend via Instagram, complete with 'Jerry Maguire' quote caption.

"You had me at 'Hello'," she said in her Instagram caption.

Talking about their love story, Ms Muguruza recalled how she met Mr Borges. She said she needed to clear her mind before the high-profile competition that requires great concentration.

"My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk," she told the Spanish outlet.

"I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says, 'Good luck at the US Open.' I was left thinking, 'Wow, he's so handsome'," Mr Muguruza recalled.

The pair then continued to meet and started more time together, often with walks around Central Park.

The former tennis champion said her attraction to Borges comes from the fact that he isn't involved in tennis at all and instead works in the fashion industry.

"It felt weird," the 29-year-old said of the moment before he proposed. "I was thinking something else and then when he proposed, I started crying. I didn't know how to react. I said 'yes' in the midst of tears, it was very romantic."

According to WTA Tennis, Ms Muguruza started playing at the age of 3. Her first memory of the sport is playing with her brothers.

She is known for her aggressive style of play and her favourite surface is hard court. Ms Muguruza enjoys cooking, reading and listening to music, according to WTA Tennis.