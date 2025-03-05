"Felt Secondhand Shame": Reddit User Slams "Bad Behaviour" Of Indian Tourists In Vietnam

A disgruntled Indian traveller took to social media to express his discontent with the behaviour of some fellow Indian tourists in Vietnam. He lamented that their actions were tarnishing India's reputation and causing embarrassment for him and possibly other Indians travelling abroad. The traveller shared his disappointment and shame after witnessing unruly behaviour by some Indian tourists during his recent trip to Vietnam. He criticized those who exhibited "unbecoming" conduct, arguing that such behaviour creates a negative impression of India among locals and contributes to a loss of national pride.

In a post on Reddit, he expressed his frustration with his experience in Vietnam, feeling that he was "shouldering the consequences of other Indian tourists' misbehaviour." He noted that locals were often rude to him, but acknowledged that this might be a result of their previous encounters with poorly behaved Indian visitors. He specifically highlighted the notorious reputation of certain Indian male tourists, whose behaviour reportedly made local women uncomfortable.

"Let's be real: a lot of these so-called "travellers" are an embarrassment. Many come here with zero respect for local customs, treating Vietnam like their personal playground. It's gotten so bad that women outright refuse to offer massages or anything remotely intimate to Indian men because of past experiences," he wrote.

"And then there's the sheer cheapness. Not the kind where you're being cautious about getting overcharged as a tourist, but the kind where they expect everything dirt cheap and act entitled when it's not. They bring their worst habits with them, trying to impose their norms on an entirely different culture. It's embarrassing," he added.

The user recalled feeling a deep sense of "second-hand shame" as he witnessed a group of Indians being ejected from a nightclub on Hanoi's infamous Beer Street.

"For every one decent, respectful Indian traveler, there are five who ruin it for everyone else. And guess who gets the heat for it? People like me, who actually try to be respectful. It's infuriating because I know not all of us are like this, but the damage is already done. The reputation is set, and changing it feels like an uphill battle," he wrote further.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users expressing agreement with the traveller's frustrations and sharing similar experiences of encountering poorly behaved Indian tourists abroad.

One user wrote, "I've been solo traveling for almost 15 years now and trust me, our reputation is done. Will take major effort and focus to bring it back even 10%. Most Indians however are arrogant and almost delusional to the point they don't even realize that their behaviour is shitty."

Another commented, "A lack of ability to take cues is another major problem. Like wouldn't you notice that you are blocking the entire f***g street and getting a hundred stares? No! I don't know why this so hard. The other day I saw a desi group just standing at the entry of a subway station, blocking it. Oblivious to any inconvenience created or even paying attention to people reactions."

A third said, "I worked in the tourism industry whilst in Vietnam, Indian people are the only country that's somewhat black listed. It's sad to see because there are a lot of very nice Indians that don't deserve this label. Unfortunately, I know too many women that have complained about public and open sexual harassment and violence caused by Indian men. I've heard too many stories and experienced too many interactions firsthand to be swayed on this."



