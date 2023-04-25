'My Heart Goes Out To...': Meta Employee Writes Heartfelt Note On Getting Sacked

Mr. Vono thanked the company for the things he learned there.

The information technology (IT) industry is experiencing employment losses in all areas, from large layoffs at Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to small companies and apps.

An ex-Meta employee's post on LinkedIn is going viral at a time when the corporate world is discussing the recent layoffs in the sector.

The post was written by Micah Vono, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, worked at Meta as a content programme manager.

Despite the many bad effects of layoffs, Mr Vono looked back on his time at Meta with gratitude and appreciation for the priceless lessons he had learned at the organisation.

"After nearly 8 years, I and almost my entire extended team of colleagues and leadership were let go in the ongoing restructuring of Meta today. I was there longer than 96% of the company. During that time on the rocketship, I can't begin to express how much I learned - about moving fast, finding the narrative, communicating with purpose, following the data, figuring out what makes people tick and appealing to it.... more than I can recognise right now," he wrote.

Mr. Vono noted that his stay at Meta benefited his personal life as well.

"I met my wife at Meta. Our kid was like the intern. My time as a Facebooker changed my life, and I feel peace that I left my mark as well (no pun intended). I'm sad that I won't be exploring some of the world's toughest problems with the world's smartest people anymore, but I look forward to taking overdue time to recharge and reimagine. I look forward to doing nothing for once. I look forward to wandering and searching," he added.

However, he also gave off the impression of being downhearted for those who had been let go from the company.

"My heart goes out to all the rest whose stories ended early. To all those who exceeded expectations. To all those who didn't. We're all the same today," he wrote.