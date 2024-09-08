Ex-Pentagon Official Claims US Recovered Non-Human Specimens: Report

The former Pentagon official's claims have sparked controversy and debate

A former Pentagon official has made startling claims about the US government's involvement with extraterrestrial phenomena. Luis Elizondo alleges that the government has recovered spacecraft of unknown origin and has even studied biological specimens from these extraterrestrial entities.

"The United States has been involved in the recovery of objects, vehicles of unknown origin that are neither from our country nor any other foreign country that we're aware of," the former senior US government intelligence told NewsNation.

Mr Elizondo claims that one of the recovered spacecraft is from the infamous 1947 Roswell incident. He also asserts that the government has been aware of extraterrestrial life for decades and has concealed this information from the public.

"We as a nation have been interested in not only the vehicles themselves but the occupants of these vehicles; to include biological specimens... We're not alone," Elizondo told the outlet.

"We are not alone in this universe and it is a simple fact. The US government has been aware of that fact for decades."

The former Pentagon official's claims have sparked controversy and debate. While Elizondo provides detailed accounts of his experiences, the U.S. government has vehemently denied his allegations, stating that there is no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

"I saw a technical device that had been removed, excised by the Department of Veterans Affairs by a surgeon, a trained physician, from a US military service member who claimed to have a UAP encounter," he told the outlet.

"The physician claimed that the object tried to run on him or evade being excised."

Elizondo's revelations, if true, could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of the universe and the government's role in protecting classified information.

According to News Nation, the Department of Defense denied these claims and stressed that the government has no "credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity."

"The department is fully committed to openness and accountability to Congress and the American people, which it must balance with its obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods... To date, we have not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity," Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told the outlet.

"To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

He also claims that Elizondo "had no assigned responsibilities for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) while assigned to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security."

Mr Elizondo in an article for Newsweek wrote that he "graduated from the University of Miami with majors in microbiology and immunology, with studies in parasitology."

After serving in the army, Mr Elizondo claimed to have "served as a special agent in counterintelligence" for the US.