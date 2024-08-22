Ex-Google Recruiter Warns People Against Asking For Work-Life Balance During Job Interview

According to him, such questions indicate that the professionals "don't want to work hard."

A job interview is not only an opportunity to show you have what it takes to succeed but it's also an opportunity for you to get a sense of company culture, team dynamics and workload. Asking questions shows an individual's enthusiasm for the role, so it is important to consider a few questions you would like to ask your interviewee and sprinkle them in throughout the interview or ask them at the end when they open it up. However, an ex-Google recruiter has warned candidates not to ask questions regarding work-life balance during a job interview, according to CNBC Make It.

According to former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, Nolan Church, questions like "How does the company support work-life balance?" indicate that the professionals "don't want to work hard" It's inappropriate to ask this question during the interview process, even if it's crucial to know when you want the position. Instead of inquiring about the company's objectives, candidates asking questions about how long a workday is seems like "a red flag," he told the outlet.

The executive stated the question "needs to come after you've received an offer." That's when you've gained some leverage and demonstrated your ability to accomplish the job. Mr Church argues otherwise, "I don't think you've earned the right to ask."

During your job interview, make sure your questions will both demonstrate your drive for success to the potential employer and provide you with the information you need to determine whether you are a good fit for the position, the former recruiter explained.

Inquiries such as "What is the company's north star for the next 12 months?" are advised and "What is the common trait of your top performers?" Both demonstrate your desire to support the company's expansion and give you an idea of what it's like inside, he said.

Meanwhile, according to Dan Space, who's worked in HR at companies like Spotify and Electronic Arts, showing curiosity about the company and its culture signals that you're serious about joining them. He suggests using "humblebrag questions" and offers a few examples that can make a strong impression, and benefit both you and the employer.

Mr Space explained that a "humblebrag question" both shows you off and addresses something that you're genuinely curious about. It can look like, "Hey, in the last two companies, when I did this, here were some problems that we had, how are you solving that? Here's this new technology that we used, are you thinking about doing that?" Mr Space said, adding that you can also reference a specific success you had in a similar job and ask if the company is doing something similar.