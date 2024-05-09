Ex-Facebook Employee Shares 10 Lessons He Learnt From Mark Zuckerberg In Viral Post

Mr Kagan who is the CEO of AppSumo shared the lessons on X

Working with inspiring leaders can have a lasting impact. Noah Kagan, a former Facebook employee (number 30 to be exact!), experienced this firsthand. Though his time there ended, he shared 10 valuable lessons gleaned from Mark Zuckerberg, then Facebook CEO, before his departure. These learnings, according to Mr Kagan, have propelled him to success, including becoming the CEO of a $100 million company.

Mr Kagan who is the CEO of AppSumo wrote on X, "I was employee #30 at Facebook. Then I got fired. Now I'm the CEO of a $100 million company. 10 non-obvious lessons I learned from working directly under Mark Zuckerberg."

In subsequent posts, Mr Kagan mentioned all the things that Mr Zuckerberg used to do as a leader at Facebook. He penned 10 lessons learned from him including focusing on one goal, moving fast, only hiring A players, treating your employees well, giving ownership to the team, having a big vision, and paying attention to detail, among others.

Mr Kagan highlighted key aspects like relentless focus, rapid decision-making, hiring top talent, employee empowerment, fostering team ownership, and maintaining a clear, ambitious vision. Mr Kagan's detailed breakdown, now a viral thread with over a million views, sparked discussions on social media, with many users eager to share their thoughts in the comments section.

