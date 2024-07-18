'Everyone Shut Up': US Airline Gate Agent Loses Temper, Yells At Passengers

The American airline said that the two agents were suspended.

An angry Spirit Airlines gate agent was caught on camera telling passengers to "shut up" after they had waited hours to board their delayed flight. According to a report in the New York Post, the heated argument took place at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, as passengers waiting to board a morning flight that had been delayed for more than eight hours began to question the delay.

The chaos escalated for the airline staff when another set of passengers showed up at the gate for their flight and joined the argument. "Please, be quiet so I can think of what's going on. I don't even know what aircraft's here because everybody's screaming numbers," an agent announced over the intercom in the viral footage. She added, "You guys won't give me a minute. Please give me a minute!"

The now-viral clip, recorded by a passenger, also showed another agent clenching her fist and screaming at the irritated passengers. "Can I have everybody's attention right now!? Do you all wanna get on this flight or not?" she said.

🚨Spirit Airlines Customer Service Agents Lose Their Temper and Yell at Customers Before Take Off.. 😭 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tUgYyFBEqv — Bay Area Bound (@bayarea_bound) July 15, 2024

A passenger, Kevin Eis, responded, "Yes, we do, girl!." The agent then stated, "All right! So, everyone's gonna shut up, and we're gonna say this once, and we're only gonna say it again because we're frustrated as hell."

Mr Eis then moved his camera to record the agent, who threatened him that she could "remove him off" the flight. The shocked passenger told Inside Edition, "Oh my God it was the most chaotic thing that has ever happened to me at an airport." The man claimed that the second agent overheard asking travellers to "shut up" and originally came over to help the first agent and calm the passengers, but shortly lost her temper.

Spirit Airlines apologised and said in a statement, "We apologise to our guests for this experience, which does not reflect Spirit's high standards for guest services." The American airline added that the two agents were suspended.