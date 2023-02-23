Europeans Mock UK Shoppers With Pics Of Supermarket Shelves Full Of Fruits And Vegetables

European flooded Twitter with pictures of supermarket shelves filled with vegetables, fruits.

European citizens are mocking UK shoppers by sharing pictures of supermarket shelves filled with fruits and vegetables. Britain is hit with food shortages and is struggling to get supplies due to reported chain disruption.

Asda, Britain's third largest grocer, said on Tuesday it had introduced a temporary three-pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and also raspberries, Reuters reported.

"Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa," an Asda spokesperson said.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes due to shortages. The shortages are expected to be temporary and likely to last for weeks.

Meanwhile, Morrisons will also start a ban on more than two items.

Social media was awash with pictures of empty fruit and vegetable shelves.

It said difficult weather in southern Europe and northern Africa had disrupted the harvests of a range of crops.

"While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce," Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food & sustainability, said.

Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall asked his European followers to post pictures of their supermarket shelves, in the post he also blamed Brexit for the shortages.

He wrote, "For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance. #BrexitBenefits".

European citizens flooded Twitter with pictures of supermarket shelves filled with vegetables and fruits.

For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance. #BrexitBenefits — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

First 2 shops I came to in Spain yesterday pic.twitter.com/xiM52uYLbC — Ian (@ianpwriter) February 21, 2023

It's a proper disaster here in northern Portugal!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ow78sBdaCd — Bettina Struff #Woke #FBPE #FBPR #NHS #RejoinEU (@BettinaStruff) February 21, 2023

Last year Britain's grocers suffered supply disruptions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but availability improved before Christmas, except for eggs.