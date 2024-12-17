Escort Agency Offers To Pay Rs 5.5 Crore Per Month For Paul Pogba's Transfer To Corinthians

Amid rumours that Brazilian club Corinthians was planning to acquire the services of French midfielder Paul Pogba, a report has claimed that an escort website was offering money to make the deal happen. As per Brazilian publication Portal LeoDias, Fatal Model, an escort website, has offered R$4 million (Rs 5.5 crore, $658,000) per month to try and make the move work. The former Manchester United player will be returning to the football field next year, after a four-year doping ban that was reduced to 18 months.

"We would like to express our interest in actively contributing to making this operation possible, which certainly represents a unique opportunity for everyone involved," Fatal Model director Nina Sag was quoted as saying by the publication.

"Fatal Model has always supported sports. This time we saw an opportunity to strengthen ties with a club that was already on our list of interest."

Apart from Corinthians, Mr Pogba has reportedly been courted by the likes of Ligue 1 side Marseille as well as struggling Premier League champions, Manchester City. However, Mr Pogba has remained tight-lipped about his future, despite not having played a competitive match since September 2023.

Pogba's return

Mr Pogba is slated to return to action in January when he can resume training. He will be eligible to play from March with clubs having the option to snap him on free transfer after he was released from Seri A side, Juventus, by mutual consent.

The 2018 World Cup winner first tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone, following a Serie A match against Udinese in August last year. A month later, Italy's National Antidoping Tribunal (NADO) announced the provisional suspension after revealing the drug test findings.

Having hit incredible highs in his first Juventus stint as well as the Russia edition of the FIFA World Cup, Mr Pogba has failed to live up to the hype. His tumultuous staggered stay at Manchester United was plagued with injuries, controversies and fallout with colleagues and coaches. Since then, he has failed to get going with the doping scandal hindering his best years in the sport.