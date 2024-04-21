Elon Musk's Mother Visits Tesla Gigafactory In Texas, Shares Pic

The billionaire replied to the post and said, "Nice to see you at work,"

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk visited the Tesla gigafactory in Texas, United States and took to social media to share a picture of the same. She said that the "lobby is so beautiful." She said on X (formerly Twitter), "What do you do on a Saturday? I went to the @Tesla gigafactory Texas with @elonmusk The lobby is so beautiful #AWomanMakesAPlan Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success #ItsGreatToBe76."

In the picture, Ms Musk is seen dressed in blue jeans and a denim shirt alongside Mr Musk who paired a black jacket with black denims.

What do you do on a Saturday? I went to the @Tesla gigafactory Texas with @elonmusk 😊 The lobby is so beautiful🤩 #AWomanMakesAPlan 📖

Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success#ItsGreatToBe76 💪 pic.twitter.com/dIHMVKyifC — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 21, 2024

Replying to the post, the billionaire said, "Nice to see you at work," alongside a red heart emoji.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 2.5 lakh views and ten thousand likes on the microblogging platform.



"The architecture is next level. I'd love to visit someday," said a user.

"Very nice picture of you and your son," commented a person.

Another wrote, "Utterly fabulous Maye! What a perfect way to spend the day and keep celebrating your birthday! I love the way you age gracefully, boldly, and unapologetically. You live life out loud and taught the same thing to your children. You are truly a wonderful mother! "

"Omg I love this photo of you and Elon! You two are the best! I wish Tosc and Kimbal was in this too," added another person.

A user said, "It does look like a nice lobby. Such a supportive mother. Very nice."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk postponed his planned trip to India due to "very heavy Tesla obligations", a day before his visit was expected to begin. The billionaire, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit and announce investment plans for his businesses. The world's richest man confirmed on X he has delayed his trip, but said he looks forward to visiting India later this year. "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," said the tech entrepreneur.