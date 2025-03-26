Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Opens Up About Billionaire's Reaction To Her Coming Out As Trans

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk and Justine Wilson's 20-year-old daughter revealed in a March 20 Teen Vogue interview that her parents had contrasting reactions to her coming out as transgender; her mother offered immediate support, while her father did not.

Vivian spoke candidly about her transition, highlighting the stark contrast between her parents' reactions. Her mother, a writer of supernatural romance fiction, was incredibly supportive-even anticipating the news before Vivian officially came out. "She kind of figured it out," Vivian recalled. "So when I told her, she pretended to be surprised for about 30 seconds and then said, 'Yeah, honey. Okay.'"

Her experience with Musk, however, was far different. "He was not as supportive as my mom," she admitted. She also noted that at a critical time- when she needed his consent for testosterone blockers and hormone replacement therapy-she had not spoken to him for months.

Vivian first publicly shared her identity through an Instagram Story, writing simply, "I'm trans. She/her pronouns." She also included a reference to The Hunger Games, playfully asking followers if they were "Team Peeta or Team Gale." Looking back, she laughed at herself, calling it "cringe" but standing by her stance: "I am Team Peeta, obviously. Gale killed Katniss' sister. F- that guy."

She recalled the pivotal moment she fully accepted her identity-late one night, overwhelmed by puberty and life's struggles. "It was 11:00 p.m., and I just knew. I had known for months, but that night, I told myself, 'I cannot f-- do this anymore.'"

That period was incredibly difficult for her. "I was having constant breakdowns in class. I couldn't get through the day. I didn't want to wake up, I didn't want to do anything," she shared. "I knew that if I stayed in the closet any longer, it would lead me down a destructive path."

Reflecting on her coming-out journey, she admitted she would have done things differently, especially regarding her mother. "I do regret that," she said, referring to how she made her announcement public before telling Justine privately.

Today, Vivian maintains a strong relationship with her mother. "She's been supportive of the choices I've made in college and about being public. Her attitude was kind of like, 'Well, I can't stop you, so whatever.'"

Her relationship with Musk, however, remains fractured. The SpaceX CEO has previously claimed he was "tricked" into allowing Vivian to receive gender-affirming treatment at 16. Vivian strongly refuted this in an interview with NBC News, calling it a "lie." Reflecting on her childhood with him, she remarked, "He was around maybe 10% of the time."