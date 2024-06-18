Elon Musk Says He Is Working On Tesla's Fourth Master Plan: ''It Will Be Epic''

Tesla has achieved most of the goals listed in its first two master plans.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that he is currently working on the EV company's fourth master plan. On Monday, the billionaire wrote on X that he is actively working on Tesla Master Plan Part Four, and exuded confidence saying that ''it will be epic.''

Notably, these master plans have served as a roadmap for the company's goals and have been instrumental in guiding its trajectory. Under these, Tesla presents its strategy for the future. The first one was released on August 2, 2006, the second one in July 2016 and the last one was unveiled in March last year.

''Working on the Tesla Master Plan 4. It will be epic,'' he wrote on X.

The Master Plan part four comes after Tesla held its 2024 annual stockholders' meeting last week, during which Mr Musk said that the company was ''not just opening a new chapter for Tesla,'' but that it was ''starting a new book.''

During the meeting, the company also teased plans to introduce three new EVs built on its next-generation platform including two compact vehicles and a van. Interestingly, Tesla had already previewed these EV models last year in its Master Plan Part 3.

Here's a look at all the Master plans:

The first Master Plan, unveiled in 2006, focused on building a ''high-performance electric sports car called the Tesla Roadster,'' and providing zero emission electric power generation options. According to many experts, the first Master Plan was a success story, positively impacting the automotive industry. 10 years later, Elon Musk unveiled the second master plan that included expanding the electric vehicle lineup to all major segments and achieving "true self-driving." Part 2 also came as Tesla was delivering the Model 3 and acquiring Solar City. The third part, released in 2023, talked about his vision for large-scale electrification via scaling of the company's auto and energy businesses. The plan outlined a ''proposed path to reach a sustainable global energy economy through end-use electrification and sustainable electricity generation and storage.'' The billionaire also stated that mass production of Cyberstruck would begin in 2024.

Notably, the Cybertruck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car". It has a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds. The higher-end version of the Cybertruck is priced at $99,990 (Rs 83,29,052) in the U.S. and the company delivers the vehicle only in the country.