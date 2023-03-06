Twitter To 'Soon' Increase Tweet Character Limit To 10,000

Elon Musk did not provide a timeline as to when this new feature will arrive.

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said that users will soon be able to post very long tweets on the micro-blogging platform. Responding to a user's query, Mr Musk said the company will "soon" extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters. This comes a month after Twitter announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. It was the second time in its 16-year history that Twitter increased the character limit count.

In his question, YouTuber @ThePrimeagen asked Musk, "The dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?"

The billionaire replied: "As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon."

If this happens, it will be more than what the company is offering to those who have a Twitter Blue subscription.

However, Mr Musk did not clarify if this new feature will only be limited to subscribers of Twitter Blue or non-paid users will also be to enjoy it.

Twitter launched the first character-length expansion in 2017, when it doubled its initial 140-character limit to 280.

Mu Musk has in the past suggested increasing Twitter Blue subscribers as the only way for the company to remain financially solvent in the long run.

Forbes reported that shortly after taking over the company, he told the staff, "Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn."

So far, Twitter Blue has not been as widely successful has Mr Musk hoped. It also faced an exodus of users after Mr Musk relaxed the platforms moderation guidelines and reinstated several banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump.