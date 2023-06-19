Elon Musk Reveals Modern Medicines Saved Him From Malaria. His Mother Replies

Elon Musk's latest tweet has gone viral on social media

Twitter boss Elon Musk in a recent tweet said that the world is lucky to have modern medicines. In a tweet, the billionaire revealed that modern medicines saved him from Malaria.

He wrote, "To be frank, we're lucky to have modern medicine. I'd be dead from malaria if not for chloroquine & doxycycline. But, we should still question medicine, rather than considering it sacred. The entire foundation of science is to question it, thereby coming closer to the truth."

Replying to his now-viral tweet, Maye Musk wrote, "I remember your malaria infection very clearly. You were unconscious, yellow and shivering for days. Tubes were going in and out of you. It was a terrifying time. Modern medicine saved you."

This is not the first time Maye Musk has reacted to Elon Musk's tweet. Earlier, she reacted to a tweet when Elon wrote that he may die in "mysterious circumstances".

The billionaire tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin' ya."

Quoting the tweet, his mother said, "That's not funny".

Mom's tweet got attention of Musk. He instantly apologized for his tweet and replied, though probably still as a joke. "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he said.

Meanwhile, a Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.



