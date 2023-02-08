Elon Musk Posts A Tweet With Just A Dot, Users Try To 'Find The Point'

Elon Musk is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a single "dot" as his post on the microblogging platform, which divided all of his followers and prompted people to speculate on what it meant. Social media users showered several amusing comments on the post, which made it extremely viral on the internet. The abstract tweet received over 20 million views and more than 150,000 likes.

. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2023

Taking a dig at the "I-am-offended" culture, one user wrote, "I am offended" on this, and another user replied to that with, "You don't get the point here." The chain of interesting comments continued, with users brainstorming to figure out what the dot meant and some making fun of it.

A historian named Mateo M wrote that this is the "new one-character limit for legacy blue checkmarks."

Meanwhile, Musk said on Sunday that the past three months have been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties at Tesla and SpaceX. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk said that the microblogging site continues to have challenges.

"Last 3 months were extremely difficult, as I had to save Twitter from bankruptcy while fulfilling essential Tesla and SpaceX duties," Elon Musk tweeted.I wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending towards breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!". He tweeted in response to The Wall Street Journal's news article.

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported. Since then, he has made a number of changes on Twitter, as per the news report.



