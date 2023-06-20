'Eggcellent Find': Australian Woman Spots 'One In A Billion' Perfectly Round Egg

Ms Felgate took to social media to share her discovery.

An Australian woman named Jacqueline Felgate had a lucky day after she found a 'one in a billion' perfectly round egg. The egg was sent to her by one of her followers. Ms Felgate took to social media to share her discovery.

She captioned the video, "From a follower. Not my egg. This is so random, but I thought I would share this eggcellent find - in our egg carton we found a round egg, and after a quick Google realised it was 1 in a billion, literally 1 in a billion eggs are round and the last one that was found sold for over $1400!!! - (purchased at Fisherman's bend Woolies)"

Soon after the video went viral, the internet users had a field day. While some reacted to the 'eggcellent find', others showed sympathy for the 'poor chicken' who had to lay it.

A user commented, "Folks buying eggs for $1400? That's eggtortion."

Another user commented, "All I could think was that poor chicken."

The third user wrote, "The question is... are you going to eat it or sell it? Haha."

"I thought it was a giant caramel Lindt ball," the fourth wrote.

"Im eggcited to do some egg shopping this weekend," the fifth commented.

