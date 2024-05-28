Eagles Altered Flight Paths To Avoid Ukraine War: Scientists

The study underscores the potential ecological disruptions caused by warfare.

A study published in Current Biology by researchers from the Estonian University of Life Sciences and the British Trust for Ornithology reveals that Greater Spotted Eagles significantly altered their migration routes in 2022, BBC reported.

GPS data from tagged birds suggests detours to avoid conflict zones within Ukraine, likely due to threats like artillery fire and troop movements. The study underscores the potential ecological disruptions caused by warfare.

"The war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on people and the environment. Our findings provide a rare window into how conflicts affect wildlife," said lead author Charlie Russell, a postgraduate researcher at the University of East Anglia.

The Greater Spotted Eagle, a large raptor classified as vulnerable due to population decline, has been tracked by researchers using GPS tags since 2017.

Initially intended for long-term monitoring, the study unexpectedly captured the birds' response to an active conflict zone. The findings revealed significant deviations from established migration routes.

Crucially, stopover sites in Ukraine, vital for rest and refuelling, were bypassed or used less frequently. These detours resulted in extended journeys, averaging an additional 85 kilometres.

For migratory birds, these stopovers are essential for energy conservation, and their omission raises concerns about the eagles' ability to reach breeding grounds and reproduce successfully.

"No doubt about it. I think the take-home story is that the conflict in Ukraine is fundamentally disrupting the migratory ecology of this species," said Dr Jim Reynolds, Assistant Professor in Ornithology and Animal Conservation at the University of Birmingham, who was independent of the study.

"For a vulnerable species like this, anything that disrupts breeding performance is a major problem. As a conservation biologist, you worry about that in a massive way."

The researchers said that although tagged birds survived, they may have lost their ability to breed.