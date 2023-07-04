Dramatic Video Shows Cop Rescuing A Woman From A Burning Car In US

The video was shared by Candler County Sheriff's Office on Instagram

A dramatic bodycam video has surfaced on the internet which shows a deputy sheriff rescuing a woman from a burning car deep in the woods in Georgia. Candler County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor responded to a car crash on Highway 46 and discovered the vehicle was on fire.

Officer Taylor rushed to the scene and saved the woman's life by pulling her out of the burning car on Saturday. The video shared by Candler County Sheriff's Office on Instagram shows the officer pulling over to the side of the road, jumping out of his car and rushing to the bush. Moments later, he notices a red car covered in smoke and growing flames.

The officer's quick thinking saved the life of the woman. He smashed the driver's side window with a baton while asking the woman to remove the seatbelt and get out of the car. Further in the video, the fire shoots up and inches close to the officer.

See the video here:

The officer can be heard shouting, "Give me your hand," as he drags the woman out of the burning car.

He places the woman on the ground and goes back to check if there are any more passengers inside the car.

After checking the car, the officer asks a bystander to help carry the woman out of the woods and away from the blaze.

Candler County Sheriff's Office appreciated the officer's brave efforts. "Sheriff John Miles would like to commend Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor for a job well done during a call for service on Saturday, July 1st. Sergeant Taylor responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 46 and discovered the vehicle was in the woods on fire. Sergeant Taylor breached the window and removed the driver from the vehicle, potentially saving a life. Due to Sergeant Taylor's swift actions, the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated. We would also like to thank the number of motorists that stopped to assist. Please join us in commending Sergeant Taylor for the outstanding job on this incident!"



