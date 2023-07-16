'Don't Be A Sharent': Assam Police Uses AI Images To Caution Parents

Social media users praised Assam Police for their post.

Assam Police is warning parents that revealing too much information about their children in social media posts could put them at risk for predators and scammers. On Saturday, Assam police used a series of AI-generated images to caution parents against sharing pictures and videos of their children on social media.

Along with the series of pictures, Assam Police wrote, "Likes fade, but the digital scars remain. Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting. Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media. #DontBeASharent."

See the post here:

Likes fade, but the digital scars remain.



Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting.



Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media. #DontBeASharentpic.twitter.com/Z8oilz8PFR — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 15, 2023

Social media users praised Assam Police for their post. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "I agree. Thank you for touching the sensitive use."

"The need of the hour. So many parents indulge in this and virtually destroy the kid's childhood," another user wrote on Twitter.

"I don't remember the last time I was this impressed by a police account's campaign. Absolutely brilliant concept and execution - on a topic that deserves attention. Beautiful work, @assampolice & team! I hope this campaign gets the awards and coverage it rightfully deserves," the third user commented.

Earlier, Assam Police tweeted AI-made images of Bollywood-inspired cyber criminals in an attempt to raise awareness about cyber safety.