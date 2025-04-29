"Don't Ask For Discounts": Istanbul Shop's Signboard For Indians, Pakistanis Sparks Debate

A recent Instagram reel sparked curiosity and debate after showcasing a peculiar sign at a shop, allegedly in Istanbul, Turkey. The sign appeared to specifically target customers from South Asia, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about cultural exchange, inclusivity, and marketing strategies. The video clip, which has garnered significant attention online, showcases a short clip of the shop's interior. The camera pans across the room before zooming in on a printed sign prominently displayed near the counter. The notice on display read, "India, Pakistan and Bangladesh brothers, please don't ask for a discount."

"I spotted a 'no discount' notice specifically for South Asian people in Istanbul," the Instagram post was captioned.

The quirky signboard caught viewers' attention, prompting a flood of witty comments and reactions. Many took to the comments section to share humorous takes and observations, turning the post into a lively online discussion. One user wrote, "Divided by borders united by international embarrassment."

Another commented, "They dont ask for a discount they beg for a discount talk to you for 30 minutes and leave. I own a shop like that. We banned these countries from accessing our web site. Sad but true… sorry."

A third said, "Some people didn't get it: it's not a poster against discounts but against haggling."

A fourth added, "there. They bargain as much as south asians."

Yet another wrote, "That is not supposed to be sweet. It's time people understand that basic civic sense is not negotiable. Behave when you travel."

In many South Asian cultures, haggling or asking for discounts is a common practice when shopping, particularly in traditional markets or bazaars. This cultural trait is deeply ingrained, and many South Asian shoppers view haggling as a normal part of the shopping experience. Some even see it as a way to show respect for the vendor's products and to engage in a friendly, back-and-forth negotiation.