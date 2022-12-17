Donald Trump's NFT Card Collection Sells Out In Less Than A Day

"They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" the former President said in the announcement video.

Former US president Donald Trump's collection of digital trading cards, which were launched yesterday in a "major announcement", have sold out in less than a day, giving nearly $4.5 million windfall to its creators despite being heavily mocked online, The Guardian reported.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were available for purchase on the Opensea marketplace, which was accessible via a dedicated sale site. The cards were sold out, the website stated on Friday.

The NFTs were sold for $99 (Rs 8,100) each and 45,000 of them were put on sale. As with previous NFTs, the buyer retains copyright of the particular digital Trump card, but anyone online is free to copy and share the image. Some designs are unique, while others exist in editions of up to 20, according to Collect Trump Cards, the official website of the trading cards.

According to the website, "These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign. NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates."

In the announcement video of the online store to sell $99 digital trading cards, which has been shared by several accounts on Twitter, the former US President said, "Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" He described the NFTs as containing "really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and career," and that purchasing one is a ticket to "a very exclusive community."

As per the official website of the trading cards, prizes include individual Zoom call with the President, exclusive dinner in Miami, a meet and greet with Mr Trump in his luxurious private Palm Beach resort, private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, hand signed memorabilia, golf session with the President and your friends etc.