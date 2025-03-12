Donald Trump Brings Home Tesla Model S: All About The Electric Vehicle

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday bought a red Tesla Model S. The 78-year-old revealed that he purchased the car to show support for Elon Musk's company. Trump, now in his second term in the Oval Office, picked the red car from among a few lined up outside the White House.

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I wanted to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

The President's support also came after declining Tesla sales, tumbling stocks and growing criticism of Musk for his role in and influence over the government.

Here's all you need to know about Tesla Model S

The Model S was Tesla's first mass-market electric vehicle. It was introduced in 2012 and has since undergone several updates.

With its high-resolution touchscreen, state-of-the-art technology, and active safety features, the Model S distinguishes itself from other high-end electric vehicles.

It is packed with cutting-edge technology and advanced features. It comes with autopilot and full self-driving capability. The car can automatically change lanes, drive from on-ramp to off-ramp and park vehicles. It also offers an optional yoke steering wheel like Formula 1 cars.

The Model S also has a 17-inch touchscreen with left-right tilt that offers 2200 x 1300 resolution, true colours and exceptional responsiveness for gaming, movies and more. It also has a rear passenger display, which allows backseat passengers to watch movies and enjoy games.

The Model S also has Sentry Mode, which helps protect the car when the owner is not around. The EV has in-built cameras and sensors to monitor surroundings for any suspicious activities. The best part is that it can send alerts to the owner if anyone tries to damage the car.

It also has an air filtration system that not only filters out pollutants and allergens like smoke and exhaust fumes but also bacteria and even some viruses.

Model S features a redesigned second-row seating arrangement for three adults, offering extra legroom, headroom and a stowable armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging.

There are two acceleration modes available on the Model S: Sport and Chill. Plaid models offer the Drag Strip Mode option for even faster acceleration. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a mind-boggling two seconds.

It also features a 22-speaker, 960-watt audio system with active road noise reduction, which offers immersive listening and studio-grade sound quality. There are multiple steering modes available on the Model S, such as Standard, Comfort, and Sport.

Is Tesla Model S available in India?

The Tesla Model S is expected to launch in India by January 2026 at an estimated price of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.