Dolce & Gabbana Launches Luxury Dog Perfume Priced At Rs 9,000

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana debuted Fefe, a dog perfume inspired by billionaire fashion designer Domenico Dolce's dog Fefe. "It's a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine," the company said.

The alcohol-free "scented mist" for dogs is approximately 99 euros (Rs 9,000). According to the official website, the fragrance "blends fresh and delicate notes of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood."

The luxurious dog perfume comes in a green bottle and it also features a gold-plated paw. The brand described the bottle, "This fragrance is housed in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw."

The dog owners have been advised to spray the perfume on their hands and then rub the dog's fur from the middle of the body toward the tail to "give them a moment of scented pampering."

"No animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected," Dolce & Gabbana clarified.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (RSPCA) has warned against using products that can mess with a dog's sense of smell.

"Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs," RSPCA senior scientific officer Alice Potter was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Potter warned against the urge to anthropomorphise dogs.