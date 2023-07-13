Dogs Of Irish Teen Who Died In Fall On Greek Island Join Mourners At His Funeral

Andrew O'Donnell with his dog.

The funeral of Andrew O'Donnell, an 18-year-old boy whose life was tragically cut short on the picturesque Greek island, took place on July 12 at a church in Donnybrook, Dublin, with his faithful golden retrievers joining mourners as they laid him to rest.

According to The Metro, Andrew O'Donnell was one of a group of teens from St Michael's and other Dublin schools who visited the island of Ios to celebrate the end of their Leaving Certificate exams.

The teenager died on July 1, when he's believed to have fallen while walking back from a night out. Hours later, fellow student Max Wall also died after falling ill.

His funeral was held on Wednesday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, and his beloved golden retriever dogs were among the mourners.

His father, Gavin O'Donnell, told the funeral: "Andrew filled our home with love and joy from the moment he arrived. He loved, and was loved, by so many people. We couldn't be prouder of Andrew and the man he became, and we will miss him dearly. Goodbye Andrew, my beautiful boy."

His mother, Bebhinn O'Donnell, said they would always remember their son as "that wonderful and unconditionally loved bundle of joy" they welcomed into their home when he was born.

"You had so much love to give, and you gave it out in buckets."

She added, "Sleep well; we love you; we miss you; but we will see you again one day."