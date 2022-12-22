Dogs Help Owners During Covid In China By Collecting Food, Running Errands

Social media users in China have posted several videos of dogs helping their owners.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, which has led to concerns across the world. Several users have posted videos on social media that show the alarming situation in the country. Hospitals are flooded with patients, there has been an increase in respiratory infection and people have been asked to mandatorily isolate. Amid this chaos, dogs have once again come to the rescue of these people. Reports emerging from China say the canine friends of humans are helping those locked in their home with chores and giving them company.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) describes one such heartwarming incident in Jiangsu province in eastern China, where a dog has refused to leave its owner who has high fever.

The woman, surnamed Wei, noticed her symptoms worsening on December 17 and couldn't sleep. So her dog stayed by her bedside the entire night. The animal fell asleep several times, but would wake up to check on her whenever she coughed, the outlet further said.

A similar video has also surfaced from Chengdu, in Sichuan, where the dog kept guardian a woman named Jiang who contracted Covid.

Thank you Dr. Liang Hongyuan!



December 13, Chengdu, Sichuan, China. After Ms. Jiang tested positive, her dog stayed by her side and refused to leave. Ms. Jiang introduced that after she contracted the Covid, she had a fever and slept at home, and the dog kept guarding her.

Another dog that has shown love for its owner is Maomao, in Hubei province. The five-year-old Goldador - a crossbreed of the Labrador Retriever and the Golden Retriever - has becme a celebrity after helping its COVID-19-infected owner collect fever medication, the SCMP report said.

The video of the dog is widely circulating on Chinese social media platform Douyin. It shows the dog visiting the home of the uncle of its owner, surnamed Ye, and collecting parcels sent to her.