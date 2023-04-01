Disney+Hotstar Ends Deal With HBO: List Of Shows Unavailable From Today

Disney+Hotstar confirmed the news on Twitter.

With Disney+Hotstar's partnership with HBO coming to an end, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Succession" will now be unavailable on the streaming service.

Disney+Hotstar confirmed the news on Twitter and said, "Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."

HBO has produced some blockbuster shows that have remained popular decades after they first aired. Here is a list of the shows that will be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards.