Disney+Hotstar Ends Deal With HBO: List Of Shows Unavailable From Today

With Disney+Hotstar's partnership with HBO coming to an end, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Succession" will now be unavailable on the streaming service.
Disney+Hotstar confirmed the news on Twitter and said, "Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."
Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023
HBO has produced some blockbuster shows that have remained popular decades after they first aired. Here is a list of the shows that will be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards.
- Ballers
- Band of Brothers
- Catch and Kill
- Curb Your Enth
- Entourage
- Game of Thrones
- House of the Dragon
- Mare of Easttown
- Mind Over Murder
- Obama
- Scenes from a Marriage
- Shaq
- Succession
- The Baby
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Nevers
- The Sopranos
- The Time Traveller's Wife
- The Wire
- Undercurrent
- Watchmen
- We Own this City