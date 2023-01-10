Disney CEO Bob Iger Asks Staff To Return To Office 4 Days A Week

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, is cracking down on remote employees.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger has ordered employees to return to corporate offices four days a week beginning March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC.

Mr Iger emphasised the value of in-person collaboration in his email to hybrid staff, reported the news outlet.

"As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Mr. Iger wrote in the mail.

"As you've heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors," he added.

This action is viewed as a crackdown on remote workers by many analysts.

Disney's new policy was announced less than two months after Iger took over as CEO once again, promising a two-year tenure that would spur the company's growth and groom a successor to succeed him.

Mr Iger, who spent more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, starting in November last year, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term.