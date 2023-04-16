'Dil Toh...': Virat Kohli's New Post From Amusement Park Has Internet In Awe

Virat Kohli's picture soon went viral

On Sunday, Indian cricket team star batsman Virat Kohli dropped by Instagram to update his fans. Looks like the RCB player had a fun weekend at a children's indoor park as he took turns trying out a monkey bar. What's more, he even got photographed acing the setup.

"Dil toh baccha hai ji (the heart is a kid)," read his caption. No location was mentioned in the post but we can assume the cricketer enjoyed himself with his daughter Vamika.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1 lakh likes and more than 3,000 comments on Instagram. Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "The Cutesttttt King Kohli."

Another user wrote, "The real King is Kohli."

"Cheeku bhaiya enjoying after destroying DC," the third user commented.

"Aww so cute," the fourth wrote.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's newest Instagram stories also went viral. In it, the couple is seen chilling after Virat Kohli's IPL match on Saturday by sipping on some sparkling water. Sharing the selfie, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Post match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard(ly)," and added a laughing emoji.

The party was well-deserved as Virat Kohli scored his third half-century of IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Previously, Virat shared an adorable picture of himself and Anushka Sharma. The photo was captured during the Dior pre-fall fashion show held in Mumbai. The couple can be seen walking hand in hand with big smiles on their faces. Virat kept the caption simple by using infinite and red heart emojis.