Diabetic Refugees Of Sudan Struggling To Keep Their Insulin Cool

Sudanese refugees are desperately struggling to protect their medication.

Brutal clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group, which included tank combat in densely populated areas and fighter jet airstrikes, have left the nation in terrible condition, causing deaths, serious unrest, and damage to public spaces.

The conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Response Forces (RSF) since mid-April has made people struggle for drinking water and electricity as unrest grips the country.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Scars Of Conflict In Sudan's Capital Khartoum

But the biggest challenges are being faced by the patients in the country who are not able to get the required medicine and basic facilities.

According to The Guardian, bags of ice and wet towels have become emergency lifelines for Sudanese diabetics struggling to keep their insulin cool while waiting in extreme heat as they try to escape the recent violence.

Insulin, a vital medication for many diabetics, must be kept cool to remain effective. But fighting has forced hospitals and pharmacies to close, and there has been damage to cold storage facilities.

"It was very stressful because me and my sister are insulin dependent. I'm a type 1 diabetic, and having working insulin is really a must for me. My entire body was shutting down because we didn't have enough food for the kids and had to ration," Arwa Zaki Mustafa told the news outlet.

"At the border, we were stuck outside for 12 hours, and that was when I realised my gel was starting to melt. We stayed there for 27 hours, and there wasn't much water, but what I found was that I used to wet some towels to wrap the insulin in and try to keep it out of the sun," she said.