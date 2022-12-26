Devil's Trumpet, A Toxic Weed, Behind Hallucinations In Australia's Spinach Crisis

190 people have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach. (Representative pic)

A few days ago, Australian officials had issued a health warning against baby spinach and related products after several people consuming it complained of suffering from delirium, blurred vision, confusion and hallucinations. Now, the authorities have identified the cause behind this. According to a report in the Independent, thornapple weed, scientifically known as Datura stramonium, was harvested and packed along with the baby spinach.

Thornapple, often referred to as jimsonweed, devil's snare and devil's trumpet, was unintentionally gathered and packaged with the baby spinach from the New South Wales-based Riviera Farms. The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries describes thornapple as a "vigorous growing plant" that has the potential to harm both humans and animals.

"The entire plant, particularly the seeds, is poisonous. It contains topane alkaloids, toxins that can cause serious illness or death. Children are very sensitive to common thornapple poisoning. They have been poisoned by sucking nectar from flowers and eating seeds," reads the website of the Department of Primary Industries.

They also identify thirst, dilated pupils, high temperatures, weak or rapid pulse, incoherence or hallucinations, vomiting, breathing problems and convulsions as repercussions of eating the plant.

In a statement earlier, the New South Wales health agency said that the product should not be consumed as it is "not safe to consume and people who have it should throw it out." Following several reports of "possible food-related toxic reactions," officials in Australia last week encouraged citizens not to use spinach products to get high and issued an urgent health warning against baby spinach products purchased from Costco.

After months of widespread flooding and rain in the country, this strange occurrence has raised fears about an increase in the number of weeds damaging agriculture.

Approximately 190 people have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, with at least 42 seeking medical attention, the Independent said citing The Australian.