Delhi, Bengaluru Booked Highest Number Of Trips In 2022, Says Uber Report

Uber trips in India covered a total of 4.5 billion kilometers in 2022.

With the year 2022 drawing to a close, Uber released its annual report "How India Ubered in 2022", an analysis of the trips people took this year. According to the report, Delhi-NCR booked the most Uber journeys. It was followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Delhi also emerged as the city with the highest number of office-hour journeys. "While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, it also had the highest number of office-hour trips, going to show how Delhiites and their immediate neighbors in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad chose to make their way back to work from office," the report stated.

The report also revealed that Uber trips in India covered a total of 4.5 billion kilometers in 2022. "Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," the company stated.

Also Read: Elon Musk's "Crazy Stalker" Who Followed His 2-Year-Old Son Reveals Himself As Uber Eats Driver

The most popular product in terms of number of trips was Uber Go and Uber Auto came to a close second. The report said that Indians roughly spent 11 billion minutes travelling in their vehicles. Most popular time of booking was between 5 pm to 6pm while Saturday emerged as the most popular day of the week for booking a ride.

Uber began operating in a number of new cities this year, becoming the first ride-hailing service in the country to have a presence in each of the seven Northeast sister states.

