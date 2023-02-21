Dashcam Footage Shows The Moment Fresh Earthquake Hits Turkey

The quake was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people. A camera mounted in a car has captured the exact moment the fresh earthquake struck Turkey.

The dashcam footage shows the cars parked on the side of a road when the Earthquake struck the area. The video was shared on a Twitter page. The caption reads, "Another #video showing the moment of the #earthquake that occurred today in #Hatay, #Turkey, recorded by the front #camera of a #car in the city of #Antakya."

The quake was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon, reported Reuters. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Three people were killed and more than 200 injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The death count from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Turkey, AFAD said on Monday, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.