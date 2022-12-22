China Covid Surge Leads To Shortage Of Crucial Drug In Taiwan

Most of the drug from Taiwan is headed to China. (Representational Photo/Reuters)

Authorities in Taiwan are considering controls on the bulk purchase of Panadol, a paracetamol brand, due to panic buying triggered by the outbreak of Covid cases in mainland China. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the demand for drugs, manufactured by UK-based Haleon Plc, has risen sharply in Taiwan over the past week, with many pharmacies running out of stock. The outlet further said that officials might take action to control the situation if locals keep buying Panadol in unusually large quantities.

Most of the supplies is sent to mainland China where an unprecedented wave of infection has led to steep rise in the number of cases.

"It is true that there is a buying spree of this particular paracetamol brand Panadol across Taiwan," Taiwan's Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan was quoted as saying by SCMP.

"We are closely monitoring the situation as well as the supply and demand conditions of the pharmaceutical market in Taiwan," he added.

According to the description of the medicine on its website, Panadol tablets provide fast, effective temporary relief of aches and pains, such as headaches, migraine headaches, sore throat and dental pain. It also said that these tablets are gentle on the stomach.

Earlier this week, the Taipei Times quoted officials of Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) as saying that there has been increased bulk buying of Panadol pain relief medicine, causing a shortage in the market.

There are 47 permits for producing drugs with acetaminophen held by several drug companies, so people can buy the medicine produced by other brands if they cannot find Panadol, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang said, according to the outlet.