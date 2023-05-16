Couple Arrested In US After Using Fake Pregnancy Belly To Hide 1500 Grams Of Cocaine

The couple are now facing charges of trafficking cocaine

Two people were arrested in South Carolina for trying to carry illegal drugs under a fake rubber belly, according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies in South Carolina said they arrested a pregnant woman after three pounds of cocaine fell from a rubber belly which the suspect had allegedly taped to herself.

The deputies arrested Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, on April 12 during a "proactive patrol," according to the sheriff's office.

According to ABC News, at first, Mitchem appeared to be pregnant, but police said that they detected a "red flag" soon into the stop when the pair "gave conflicting information about her 'due date.'"

She soon realised that the police were becoming suspicious of their story and immediately took off running.

The police said that drugs fell from her fake rubber belly. While cleaning up the mess, they collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

The office also shared an image of a police officer posing with the fake pregnancy stomach and confiscated cocaine.

The couple are now facing charges of trafficking cocaine, police said. According to county inmate records, both were denied bond and have yet to be released, ABC report said.