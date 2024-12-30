"Concerning": Elon Musk Calls Out Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott For $16 Billion Donation

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has expressed concerns about MacKenzie Scott's charitable donations, adding to the growing debate over billionaire philanthropy and its impact on society. In a recent social media exchange, Musk voiced his unease about Ms Scott's philanthropic activities, specifically her massive donations totalling $19 billion over the past five years. Notably, MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

While some have praised her generosity, others, like Musk, have raised questions about the potential influence of concentrated wealth on societal norms and public policy. Responding to a post by author John LeFevre, Musk simply wrote, "Concerning."

The post by Mr LeFevre read, "MacKenzie Scott (Bezos) does not get enough attention for the impact she's having on the state of the world. Her primary causes are Equity™, sewing racial division and supporting illegal immigration. Her method is “trust-based philanthropy" - giving $16 billion in no strings attached grants to over 2,500 NGOs and nonprofits."

See the tweet here:

Musk had previously criticised Ms Scott‘ with a now-deleted social media post, suggesting that "super-rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse" could potentially contribute to the decline of Western civilization. The comment was widely seen as a thinly veiled reference to MacKenzie Scott. Shortly after Musk's comment, Ms Scott announced an additional $640 million in donations to 361 organizations, further solidifying her commitment to philanthropy.

Notably, Ms Scott has become one of America's most prolific philanthropists. Through her organization, Yield Giving, she has donated over $19 billion to more than 2,450 nonprofits since 2019. Ms Scott's philanthropic efforts have focused on supporting organizations that promote equity, social justice, and LGBTQ+ rights.

As of June 2024, Ms Scott's net worth stands at $36.1 billion, with a 4% stake in Amazon. Her philanthropic approach has been praised by many, including Melinda French Gates, who has publicly backed Scott's rapid-giving approach.