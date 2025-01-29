Complete Your Immigration Process At These 8 Indian Airports In Seconds, Here's How

The government recently introduced a fast-track immigration programme for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders at several major airports in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Known as the 'Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP), the initiative is aimed at making international travel easy and secure. It is one of the key agendas set by the Centre for 'Viksit Bharat @2047' - India becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the FTI-TTP facility can significantly speed up the immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers, fast-tracking the entire process. It was first deployed in June 2024 at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to facilitate international mobility with faster, smoother and more secure immigration clearance for Indian nationals and OCI passengers arriving from other countries. Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah launched the programme in seven other major airports across the country including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad.

"The plan is to implement the service at 21 key airports in the first phase," a statement from the Home Ministry read. This facility is available free of cost for all passengers, increasing the accessibility.

Here's how the programme works

In the initial phase, it will be for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders on a gratis basis, that is, free of cost for all passengers. The Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs is the nodal agency for programme implementation.



The FTI-TTP has simplified immigration using automated e-gates to reduce human intervention. Applicants found eligible, will need to provide Biometrics (fingerprint and face image) in addition to the required information as per the data fields provided in the application form. The enrolment to the programme will be done after necessary verifications and fulfilment of eligibility.

Steps to register with FTI-TTP

Eligible individuals can apply online at www.ftittp.mha.gov.in by providing the necessary details, which the Bureau of Immigration will verify.

After verification, applicants will receive an email or message to schedule an appointment for biometric collection at international airports or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

Immigration clearance at the airport

At the airport, scan your airline boarding passes and passports at e-gates. Once verified, proceed to the next e-gate and get your biometrics verified.

Once authenticated, the gate opens, granting you immigration clearance.

Notably, FTI registration is valid for a maximum of five years or until passport expiration, whichever comes first. Applicants must provide biometrics and ensure their passports have at least six months of validity when applying for the FTI-TTP.