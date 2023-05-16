Complaint Against Two People For Playing Hitler Speech On Train In Austria

A train of Austrian Federal Railways.

After being discovered playing speeches by Adolf Hitler and Nazi slogans over the sound system of a train travelling from Bregenz to Vienna, two people have been charged in Austria.

When the Nazi commander's remarks started to play on the train, numerous people appeared to be extremely upset.

Green Party lawmaker David Stoegmueller videotaped his response to the recording, which was audible in the background. The politician claimed the train attendant was 'helpless' and unable to turn the salutes off.

"In the RailJet 661, several calls of "Sieg Heil" have just been broadcast through the loudspeaker system. The train attendant is completely helpless," the politician wrote on Twitter.

"I hope there will be a report and clarification as soon as possible."

Gerade wurde im RailJet 661 mehrmals „Sieg Heil“ rufe durch das Lautsprechersystem ausgestrahlt! Die Zugbegleiterin komplett hilflos @unsereOEBB ich hoffe es erfolgt Anzeige und schleunigst Aufklärung! pic.twitter.com/S8kx5ZnnpZ — David Stögmüller (@Stoegmueller) May 14, 2023

According to The BBC, the Austrian Federal Railways sent a statement to it and said: "We clearly distance ourselves from the content.

"We can currently assume that the announcements were made by people directly on the train via intercoms. We have reported the matter to the police," the Austrian Federal Railways said.

It is understood that complaints have been filed against two people.