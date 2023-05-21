Company Offers $100 An Hour To Watch TikTok Videos For 10 Hours

The last date to apply for the 10-hour TikTok watching session is May 31.

TikTok users in the US who spend hours scrolling through the short-form video app can now make some money out of their hobby. An influencer marketing agency named Ubiquitous is offering a lucrative offer for TikTok binge-watching sessions, according to a report by CNN.



Notably, the agency is on the hunt for three persons for whom it would pay $100 per hour for a 10-hour TikTok-watching session. The reason behind the offer is to understand emerging trends online.

''The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” the application says.

Those who are interested simply need to subscribe to Ubiquitous' YouTube channel and send a short blurb about why they are the best fit for the hours-long marathon. However, the applicants need to be at least 18 years old, have a TikTok account, and must have a complete idea about TikTok trends.

After the watching session, the participants will be asked to share their experience on any social media platform and tag the company.

"Having a real passion for social media is always going to be a massive benefit to any applicant. With that being said, we would encourage anyone at all with an account on the app to put in an application—you never know what could happen,'' Jeremy Boudinet, Ubiquitous' vice president of growth, told Newsweek.

He added, ''Due to the success of October's TikTok Watching job, we felt it was only right to bring it back for a second time and make the idea even bigger than before. Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have a TikTok account. We're not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we're just looking for someone who uses TikTok fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own.''

The last date to apply for the 10-hour TikTok watching session is May 31.

TikTok was created in 2017, as an international version of Chinese video-sharing app Douyin. As of March 2023, TikTok is the fourth most popular social network in the US. America's youth spend an average of 113 minutes a day on the app, as per Newsweek.