Coldplay To Retire As Band After 12th Album, Reveals Chris Martin

Coldplay is currently on the promo trail for their 10th album.

Chris Martin, frontman of British band Coldplay, has revealed that the group could be retiring from recording new music after their 12th album. The singer shared the news in an interview with Zale Lowe for Apple Music. Notably, the band is currently on the promo trail for their 10th album, Moon Music, which will be released on October 4, 2024.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Yeah, I promise," Chris Martin said. Explaining his reasoning, the singer jokingly said "Less is more," before adding, "For some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit."

Further, Chris Martin explained that the decision to limit Coldplay's discography to 12 albums was inspired by some of the band's greatest musical influences. "There are only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatles' albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes, and also having that limit means that the quality control is high right now, and for a song to make it, it;s almost impossible, which is great," he explained.

"To make an album great as a band, it's such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their lives for themselves," he added.

Notably, back in 2021, the British singer opened up about the future of Coldplay. He revealed that they would release their final album in 2025, after which they would stay together as a band, but likely "only tour" rather than continue to create new material.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," he insisted, per HuffPost.

Meanwhile, Coldplay concert will take place next year on January 18, 19 and 21 in Mumbai. The British band consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band is returning to India after 8 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.