Coldplay Infinity Tickets: What Is It And How To Grab Them For India Concerts

If you have missed the opportunity to get tickets to a Coldplay concert, you need not be worried. The British rock/pop band is all set to launch special 'Infinity Tickets' that will be going on sale on Friday (November 22) at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow, allowing the fans to buy the tickets at an affordable price. The band, earlier this year announced that it would be coming to India next year to perform after a nine-year gap. After the initial show at the DY Patil Stadium was sold out within no time, the band added several additional concerts, with the latest being a two-day gig at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - the world's largest stadium.

What are Infinity Tickets?

Coldplay offers a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets' to compensate for the overwhelming demand and make the event accessible to a broader audience. The unique tickets are priced at €20, £20, $20 and Rs 2,000, according to the band's official website.

How are Infinity Tickets sold?

Infinity Tickets are sold in pairs with a limit of two per person. Fans need to visit the BookMyShow portal and wait for the ticket sale to start. Once in, they will be placed in a virtual line. Although seat locations will not not disclosed at the time of purchase, they will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets from the venue box office on the day of the show.

Ticket locations will be selected at random and can vary throughout the venue, including limited-view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the GA field. Once you have the tickets in hand, you can enter the venue. Any reselling or transfer of these tickets will result in a void with no refund.

Also Read | Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad: Hotel Inflates Price After Booking, Social Media Users Fume

When do Infinity Tickets go on sale?

The Infinity Tickets will go on sale on Friday with the booking opening at 12 PM IST. The tickets will be available for all five concerts, scheduled in India, starting January 18.

Tickets available for Indian shows:

January 18, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 19, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 21, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 25, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

January 26, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium