Coldplay Breaks Taylor Swift's Record Of Most-Attended Concert Tour

Coldplay has broken the record for the highest attendance in a single tour, surpassing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The British rock band has sold over 10.3 million tickets as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour which commenced in March 2022 with a show in Costa Rica. With over eight months remaining on the tour, the band could further smash the records, the Guinness World Records said on Thursday (Jan 30).

Coldplay attendance numbers were massively inflated after the band performed in India earlier this month. The band kickstarted their India leg with three concerts at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21. The second leg of the tour included two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with over 1,30,000 concertgoers attending the event on each night.

"Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," said Coldplay after the culmination of the India tour.

PM Modi mentions Coldplay

Such was the magnitude of Coldplay's impact that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the band in his speech while reflecting on the growing craze of live events in India.

"In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. In the last few days, you must have seen the magnificent images from the Coldplay concerts held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It is a testimony of the scope of live concerts in India," said PM Modi.

After the hugely successful shows in India, Coldplay's next concert is scheduled to take place in April in Hong Kong, followed by Seoul before heading to the United States.

While Ms Swift may have fallen behind in the number of people attending her concert, Eras Tour remains the highest-grossing music tour at $2.07 billion. However, as per Guinness, there is a good possibility that Coldplay might overtake this record as well.