'Coffee Badging' Job Trend Sparks Alarm Among Business Leaders

Coffee badging emerges as a coping trend to navigate in-office mandates.

Coffee badging, the post-pandemic protest against mandatory office presence, is brewing concern in the business world. This new tactic involves briefly appearing, clocking in, grabbing a coffee, then vanishing back home to work remotely. This global trend is disrupting work culture, prompting companies to react, even potentially with firings.

As some employees are being called back to the office, many are subtly protesting by returning to the office for as little time as possible, Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs in Boston, told FOX Business.

"Coffee badging is when employees show up to the office for enough time to have a cup of coffee, show their face, and get a 'badge swipe'," then go home to do the rest of their work," said Weishaupt.

His firm, Owl Labs, which makes video conferencing devices, did a deep dive into the trend's data.

"Our 2023 State of Hybrid Work report found that only about 1 in 5 workers (22%) want to be in the office full time, with 37% wanting hybrid work options and 41% preferring to be fully remote," said Weishaupt.

The study by Owl Labs reveals a potent coffee-fueled rebellion against mandatory office returns! Over half (58%) of hybrid workers confess to "coffee"badging"-clocking in for a morning coffee break at the office, claiming their virtual badge of presence, and then vanishing back home to work remotely. The trend doesn't stop there-another 8% are eyeing that "imaginary badge" with keen interest, hinting at a potential wave of corporate coffee breaks! This trend seems to be brewing a significant challenge for employers enforcing office policies.