Christina Applegate Says She'll 'Never Work On-Camera' After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with the disease in August 2021.

Actor Christina Applegate has said that she will never work on-camera while she is living with multiple sclerosis. Ms Applegate was diagnosed with the disease in August 2021, while she was filming Dead to Me's third season. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said multiple sclerosis brought an end to a chapter in her life and explained she has no plans to return to the screen. She had said in November last year that it is very hard for her to finish the show with her symptoms.

"I'm probably not going to work on-camera again," Ms Applegate told the outlet.

"Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are," she added, referring to working with co-star Linda Cardellini.

"I'm so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I've ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I've ever known," said Ms Applegate.

After her diagnosis, 'Dead to Me' paused production so Ms Applegate could begin treatment.

What is multiple sclerosis?

According to UK's National Health System (NHS), it is a disease that affects the central nervous system. The potential symptoms of multiple sclerosis include problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability, although it can occasionally be mild.

The disease is most commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s although it can develop at any age. It's about two to three times more common in women than men.

Multiple sclerosis is one of the most common causes of disability in younger adults, the NHS said.