Chris Rock's Netflix Special After Oscar Slap Controversy To Be Live Streamed In March 2023

Chris Rock's special is titled 'Selective Outrage.'

Netflix has released the date for comedian Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special and its first-ever global live-streaming event. This will be the comedian's second special for the streaming platform titled 'Selective Outrage' and will premiere on March 4, 2023.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats in a press release. He continued, "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch."

This stand-up comes a year after the infamous incident took place at Oscars 2022, where Will Smith slapped the comedian on live television after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, who is suffering from alopecia.

Mr Smith eventually apologised to the comedian in July with a video apology posted on YouTube. In the video, he says, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Mr Rock grabbed eyeballs at the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta hours after the actor's apology, the People reported. "Everybody is trying to be a f*****g victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids," the comedian said.

He was performing at the show as a part of his 'Ego Death World Tour'. The comedian continued, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."