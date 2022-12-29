Chinese Couple Was Seeking Divorce But Covid Changed That. Here's How

The couple lives in Jinagxi province in eastern China and has not been named.

A couple in China was in the process of getting divorce, but the care the husband showed to his wife during Covid averted that. According to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP), a video showing the husband nursing his wife back to health is going viral on social media. This heartwarming story comes at a time when China is battling a huge surge in the number of Covid infections. A number of countries, including the United States, have imposed restrictions on visitors from China after Beijing announced it would remove curbs on overseas travel.

The couple lives in Jinagxi province in eastern China and has not been named. SCMP said the man and the woman filed for divorce on December 14 and were in a one-month cooling off period as per Chinese law.

While they were staying together in the same house, the wife contracted COVID-19. The symptoms and accompanying weakness forced her to rest in bed. The woman later told a local Chinese outlet, quoted by SCMP, that during this time she was touched by the level of care her husband showed her.

In one of the videos cited by the outlet, the man is seen bringing water and paper towels for his wife.

The woman then gave a thought about their relationship and the impending divorce. The man's quite endurance and care changed her heart and the couple talked things over and withdrew the divorce application.

Meanwhile, hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of infections following Beijing's decision to lift strict rules that had largely kept the virus at bay but tanked the economy and sparked widespread protests.

The lifting of mandatory quarantine sparked a surge in interest in overseas travel by Chinese citizens, who have been largely confined to their country since Beijing pulled up the drawbridge in March 2020.