Chinese Firm Stacks 2-Metre High Cash Pile At Party, Distributes Rs 73 Crore Among Employees

The party was organised by Henan Mine, a crane manufacturer based in central China

A company in China has stirred controversy after it piled up wads of cash on stage at a party, and handed out millions of yuans to its employees as bonuses, the South China Morning Post reported. The company stacked up a mountain of 61 million yuan (Rs 73,78,48,939) in banknotes, almost two meters high at the company's annual party.

As per the report, the party was organised by Henan Mine, a crane manufacturer based in central China, after having a profitable year. The three best-performing sales managers from the firm received the top award of five million yuan (Rs 6,04,60,138) each.

Meanwhile, more than 30 others were awarded at least one million yuan (Rs 1,20,91,847), the Jiemian News reported, quoting an unnamed manager from the company's public relations department.

"We held a sales year-end meeting on the night of January 17, giving 61 million yuan in total to 40 sales managers," the person told SCMP. Not only that but there was also a competition where employees competed to see how many 100-yuan bills they could count in a set amount of time.

The photos and videos of the unusual party have gone viral on social media websites in China, attracting disbelief and criticism.

One person wrote on Weibo, "I don't even dare to fantasise about such a scene." While another said, "I don't comprehend. The beneficiaries must carry the money back to the bank to deposit it after they took the trouble to fetch and count all the cash from the bank."

The Henan Mine company, which was founded in 2002, employs more than 5,100 employees, according to its official website. The company recorded sales revenues of 9.16 billion yuan (Rs 1,10,75,56,08,359) in 2022, up by 23 percent compared with the previous year. There have been no layoffs at the company over the past three years.

''Our main products include single girder and double girder overhead crane, gantry crane, grab crane, casting crane, explosion-proof crane, etc, and related accessories,'' the About us section on the company website reads.

