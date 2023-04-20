Children's Cat-Killing Tournament In New Zealand Cancelled After Backlash

The feral cat hunt had a top prize of NZ$250 (Rs 12,735).

A New Zealand competition that required kids to hunt and kill stray cats has been cancelled in the wake of a fierce protest from animal rights groups.

According to the BBC, organisers of an annual children's cat-hunting competition were criticised after announcing a new category for those aged 14 and under to hunt feral cats.

The news outlet further reported that the animals are considered a pest and a risk to the country's biosecurity. Youngsters were told not to kill pets, but they were otherwise encouraged to kill as many feral cats as possible for a prize. The child who killed the most between mid-April and the end of June would have won NZ$250 (Rs 12,735).

The AFP news agency reported that the New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it was "both pleased and relieved that the children's category, which involved shooting feral cats, has been removed".

"Children, as well as adults, will not be able to tell the difference between a feral, stray, or frightened domestic cat," said an SPCA spokesperson.

The overall competition, which is going ahead with other categories for hunting wild pigs and deer, is being run as a fundraiser by the Rotherham School in the country's South Island.

Organisers said "vile and inappropriate emails" had been sent "to the school and others involved".

"Our sponsors and school safety are our main priorities, so the decision has been made to withdraw this category for this year to avoid further backlash," organisers wrote on Facebook.

Feral cats are a pest in New Zealand, where they have a major impact on native birds, bats, lizards, mice, and insects, according to the Department of Conservation.